COVID-19 surge | Make special arrangements for children: U.P. CM

Policy of trace, test and treat yielding good results, says Yogi Adityanath

Public compliance and policy of trace, test and treat were yielding good results against COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday days after the World Health Organization mentioned the State’s house-to-house campaign in rural areas to contain transmission.

To check the spread in villages, the State government has recently started a testing and vigilance campaign in more than 97,000 revenue villages. It has deployed 1,41,610 teams and 21,242 supervisors from the Health department to ensure all rural areas are covered, said the WHO on May 7 in a report titled, UTTAR PRADESH Going the last mile to stop COVID-19.

WHO, which supported the government in training and micro planning for the campaign, said it now has field officers on the ground to monitor and share real-time feedback with the government for immediate corrective action to ensure quality.

New COVID-19 cases were decreasing in the State, while the recovery rate was getting better, Mr. Adityanath said, quoted a government statement.

As of April 30, there were 3.10 lakh active cases in the State. However, it had been reduced by 95,000 and now the State has only 2.16 lakh cases, he said.

Keeping in view the assessment of experts, special arrangements for the protection of children need to be made in all districts, he instructed officials. “Paediatric ICUs with a capacity of a minimum of 10-15 beds in all district hospitals and 25-30 beds in medical colleges should be prepared,” he said.

There should be a minimum 100-bed paediatric ICU at the divisional headquarters, the CM said.