COVID-19 surge: Haryana educational institutions to remain closed till May 31

With continuing rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government has announced that all colleges, coaching institutions, industrial training institute (ITIs), libraries, training institutes whether government or private would remain closed till May 31 across the State.

Apart from this, all anganwadi centres and creche under the Women and Child Development Department will also remain closed till May 31.

An official statement said that an order in this regard had been issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Vardhan. The orders have been issued in exercise of the powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

As per the orders, any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions as applicable.

The COVID-19 pandemic was again posing a threat to public health and the Haryana government had considered it necessary to take effective measures to prevent its spread, said the statement.