COVID-19 surge: Five districts in U.P. have over 10,000 active cases

With over 52,000 active cases in Lucknow alone, the total number in Uttar Pradesh is approaching the three-lakh mark.
According to the State Health Department figures of April 25, Uttar Pradesh has more than 2.97 lakh active cases and 1,11,65 deaths recorded so far.
On April 24-25, the State recorded 208 new deaths and 35,614 fresh cases, while 25,633 persons recovered.
Five districts have over 10,000 active cases — Lucknow (52,068), Varanasi (17,321), Kanpur (16,916), Prayagraj (16,333) and Meerut (11,455).
Seven districts — Gautam Buddha Nagar, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Jhansi, Moradabad and Lakhimpur Kheri — have between 5,000-10,000 cases, while nine other districts have between 3,000-5,000 active cases.
Only a dozen districts out of the 75 in the State have less than 1,000 active cases. Seventeen districts range between 1,000-2,000 active cases while the largest chunk, 22 districts, fall in the 2,000-3,000 category.