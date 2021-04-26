COVID-19 surge: Five die in private hospital in Hisar district, kin stage protest

GURUGRAM:

26 April 2021 15:22 IST

The family members of the deceased alleged that the deaths were caused due to oxygen shortage and negligence.

Five COVID-19 patients under treatment at a private hospital in Haryana’s Hisar district died in the early hours of Monday. The family members of the deceased held a demonstration outside the hospital alleging that the deaths were caused due to shortage of oxygen and negligence.

Five men, aged between 40 and 60, died at Soni Burn Hospital leading to protests by their family members. “We received a message around 5 a.m. saying five patients had died at the hospital. The cause of death is a matter of investigation, but the family members of the deceased blamed the deaths on lack of oxygen supply and negligence,” said Rajbir Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hisar-1.

On Sunday, eight people died in two hospitals in Gurugram and Rewari amid allegations of shortage of oxygen. The administration of both districts has set up committees to probe the incidents.

