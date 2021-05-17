COVID-19 surge: ₹2 crore collected so far as fine for violation of curbs in Manipur

On Saturday alone, police collected ₹69,650 from 208 youth who were detained for some hours.

The Manipur police had so far collected more than ₹2 crore as fine from youth for violating the guidelines and restrictions put in place to control the pandemic, E. Priyokumar, IGP (Operations) who is also the nodal officer of COVID-19, said in a release.

He said, “Police have collected ₹ 2,04,42,560 as fine since last year.” However, more and more youth were venturing out for joy rides or strolling without a purpose in the restricted areas. Images were being published in some local newspapers of youth being made to do frog jumps and sit-ups as punishment. Most of them were detained and released only after paying a huge fine. On Saturday alone, police collected ₹69,650 from 208 youth who were detained for some hours. The release further said that so far 1,40,436 youth who had violated the SOP restrictions were detained and fined in Manipur. The highest number of 25,492 joy riders were pulled up in the Imphal west district.

Police said that the State-wide drive would continue since more and more persons were violating the restrictions.