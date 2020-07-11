COVID-19: Steepest single day spike in Odisha

Odisha registered its steepest ever single-day jump in COVID-19 positive cases by reporting new 755 infections on Friday.

The State’s tally has now shot up to 11,956 while the rise in positivity rate (11.69%) was cause of concern for the government. Of the 6,456 tests conducted, 755 were found to be positive.

Of the 755 new cases, 508 were detected in quarantine centres while 247 were reported as local cases. Ganjam continued to be the worst affected district reporting 320 cases.

After number of detection increased to 3,416 positive cases, Ganjam accounted for 28.57% of State’s total. Similarly, of the 56 deaths reported so far, 34 deaths had taken place in the district.

“Of the 320 new cases, 65 are COVID warriors who are involved in patient care, managing quarantine centres and handling law and order situation,” said Vijay Amruta Kulange, Ganjam district collector.

The Odisha government has already requested the East Coast Railway to cancel and withdraw stoppage of all train services passing through Ganjam. The neighbouring Gajapati district also alerted its residents not to enter Ganjam.

Since July 3, Odisha has reported 4,441 cases with average 552 cases per day. In the last eight days, number of cases detected is more than 37% of Odisha’s total cases. Moreover, 1,340 cases were reported to be local cases during the same period.

The Cuttack district administration was keeping a close watch in six panchayats where shutdown has been imposed by sarpanchs after Salipur MLA Prashant Behera was found infected with virus. The MLA had participated in different political programme including distribution of old-age pension.

Eight persons had tested positive in Choudwar Circle Jail – Odisha’s largest prison.

Despite closure of out-patient departments and massive sanitization programme taken up in Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, Cuttack and SCB Medical College and Hospital, the two premier government-run hospitals continued to report COVID-19 cases.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, which shut its out-patient department from Friday, reported detection of 11 new COVID-19 cases (all employees).