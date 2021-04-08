COVID-19 spreads its tentacles in Uttarakhand’s leading educational institutions

A view of the IIT-Roorkee campus. Photo credit: https://www.iitr.ac.in

Dehradun:

08 April 2021 16:39 IST

The IIT-Roorkee reported 29 new cases, Central Academy for State Forest Service 14 and one case in The Doon School on April 7, the COVID-19 control room in Dehradun said.

The second wave of coronavirus is fast spreading to leading educational institutions in Uttarakhand with 56 cases detected at the Central Academy for State Forest Service, The Doon School and IIT-Roorkee.

The IIT-Roorkee reported 29 new cases, Central Academy for State Forest Service (CASFS) 14 and one case in The Doon School on Wednesday, the COVID-19 control room in Dehradun said. The Doon School had reported 12 cases on Tuesday, it said.

Coronavirus updates | Night curfew imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad till April 17

Advertising

Advertising

The total number of students hit by coronavirus at the IIT-Roorkee has now risen to 89. Three buildings on its campus, including Katley Bhawan, Sarojini Bhawan and Kasturba Hostel, have been declared containment zones, the control room officials said.

The COVID-infected boys and teachers of The Doon School have been kept at a wellness centre built on the school premises. The school administration is on high alert and everyone is being made to comply with the COVID-19 protocol, its development and alumni relation officer Kritika Jugran said.

RT-PCR tests of everyone who came into contact with the infected students and teachers are being conducted, she said, adding that over 1,500 tests have already been conducted so far.

Also Read Uttarakhand faces unprecedented forest fire

The CASFS, where 14 trainee officials were diagnosed with the infection on Wednesday, has been closed as a precautionary measure for the time being and all employees have been advised to quarantine themselves, Principal Kunal Satyarthi said.

Samples of 100 people who may have come into contact with the 14 infected trainee officials have also been sent for testing, he said. As the CASFS is located on the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, a ban has been imposed on the entry of people from outside for the next 10 days, he said.

The FRI campus had reported Uttarakhand’s first coronavirus cases last year. Uttarakhand reported 1,109 cases on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day spike this year after 1,192 infections reported on September 17.

Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital are the worst-hit districts, reporting 5,09,308 and 113 cases, respectively.