COVID-19: Situation in Manipur improving, says Health Director

IMPHAL:

08 February 2022 11:07 IST

There were still 3,786 active cases in the State and the recovery rate was 95.66%.

The COVID-19 situation is improving in Manipur, according to a statement by Health Director Kangujam Rajo.

He said that though the positivity rate was as high as 20.8% on January 28, it came down steadily. On Sunday , it was as low as 10%. There were still 3,786 active cases and the recovery rate was 95.66%.

However, he cautioned that there could be another spike as large gathering of people during the coming elections might further spread the infection.

Referring to the high death rate among the COVID-19 positive persons, Dr. Rajo said that it was because of the fact that they had not been vaccinated. On Sunday , as many as four persons had died and all of them had not been vaccinated, he said.

So far, 2,066 positive people have died in Manipur due to the pandemic.