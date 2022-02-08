Other States

COVID-19: Situation in Manipur improving, says Health Director

Photo used for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The COVID-19 situation is improving in Manipur, according to a statement by Health Director Kangujam Rajo.

He said that though the positivity rate was as high as 20.8% on January 28, it came down steadily. On Sunday , it was as low as 10%. There were still 3,786 active cases and the recovery rate was 95.66%.

However, he cautioned that there could be another spike as large gathering of people during the coming elections might further spread the infection.

Referring to the high death rate among the COVID-19 positive persons, Dr. Rajo said that it was because of the fact that they had not been vaccinated. On Sunday , as many as four persons had died and all of them had not been vaccinated, he said.

So far, 2,066 positive people have died in Manipur due to the pandemic.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2022 11:08:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/covid-19-situation-in-manipur-improving-says-health-director/article38395606.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY