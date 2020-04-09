COVID-19 | Seven of family in Madhya Pradesh test positive

Seven family members of a man in Khargone district, who had returned from South Africa, tested positive on Wednesday, taking the city’s tally to 12 cases.

Rajni Davar, District Chief Medical and Health Officer, said the man returned from South Africa via New Delhi on March 22, and was admitted to a hospital on March 31, and later tested positive for the disease.

“The family members are asymptomatic and have had contact with the infected person,” said Dr. Davar. A containment area has been drawn up in Sahkar Nagar, where the family resides. All residents there have been confined in quarantine, and those passing through exit points will be screened for the illness.

The infected members, one girl and the others men, are aged between 13 and 75. They have been shifted to the Khargone district hospital.

Indore cases

The tally in Indore has gone up to 213, as the city saw the steepest single-day hike of 40 cases on Wednesday. Of the fresh cases, as many as 34 patients did not show any symptoms of the illness, while the symptom status of one of the patients was yet to be ascertained. There have been 21 deaths owing to the illness in the city.