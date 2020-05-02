COVID-19 | Seven migrant labourers test positive in U.P.

The district administration on Saturday said seven migrant labourers who recently returned from Maharashtra in government buses via Jhansi tested positive for COVID-19.
The seven were quarantined in a college in Haraiyya town when the sampling was done. After testing positive, they were being shifted to the L1 facility Community Health Centre in Munderwa, said District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan in a statement.
Heavy sanitisation of the Savitri Inter College had already started, he added.
With this, the total number of positive cases in Basti went up to 31, including one case from Sant Kabir Nagar. The district had also recorded U.P.’s first COVID-19 death.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.