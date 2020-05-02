COVID-19 | Seven migrant labourers test positive in U.P.

The district administration on Saturday said seven migrant labourers who recently returned from Maharashtra in government buses via Jhansi tested positive for COVID-19.

The seven were quarantined in a college in Haraiyya town when the sampling was done. After testing positive, they were being shifted to the L1 facility Community Health Centre in Munderwa, said District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan in a statement.

Heavy sanitisation of the Savitri Inter College had already started, he added.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Basti went up to 31, including one case from Sant Kabir Nagar. The district had also recorded U.P.’s first COVID-19 death.