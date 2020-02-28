COVID-19: Screening arrangements reviewed

A high-level meeting was held at the Dabolim international airport near here in Goa on Thursday to review the arrangements to screen passengers for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Union health ministry’s joint secretary Alok Saxena, along with officials from the Airports Authority of India and the State health department.

“We have taken adequate precautions to screen passengers arriving at the airport. We will ensure that all are examined and suspected cases identified,” Mr. Rane told reporters.

Necessary arrangements are in place at the airport so that people in the State are safe, he said, adding awareness is being spread about COVID-19.

Mr. Saxena told reporters that cooperation extended by all State governments has helped curb spread of the deadly virus in the country.

“Everyone is working in coordination,” he said.