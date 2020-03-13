COVID-19 scare: school, colleges closed in Haryana, Punjab and U.P.

The Haryana government has decided to close all universities and colleges, bothgovernment and private, in the State till March 31 as a precautionary measure in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19. The Uttar Pradesh government too has decided to close all schools and educational institutes till March 22.

Similarly, the Punjab government has also announced closure of all government and private schools in the State till March 31.

Haryana’s Director of Higher Education, issuing an advisory on Friday about the novel coronavirus to all State and private universities, said that the State government has decided to close all universities and colleges till March 31 as a precautionary measure.

Separately, Haryana’s Department of School Education has also decided to close all government and private schools in the five districts of Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Faridabad and Gurgaon till March 31. An order in this regard said that examinations in these schools will be held as per schedule.

The Punjab government, while announcing the closure of all government and private schools, said examinations would continue as per the set schedule.

Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said the virus was spreading all over the world, thus it was necessary that precautionary measures were intensified.

In U.P., all schools and educational institutes will be shut till March 22 as a precautionary measure.

11 positive cases

So far 11 positive cases have been detected in the State: seven in Agra, two in Ghaziabad and one each in Noida and Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that as a precaution and to prevent any panic situation, all basic education board and intermediate board schools, colleges, technical and vocational training institutes would be shut till March 22.

While examinations in general have also been postponed, in institutes where they have already commenced, they will continue as per schedule, Mr. Adityanath told media persons after a review meeting.