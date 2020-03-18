COVID-19: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav postpones yatra till March 25

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that in view of the Coronavirus threat he has postponed his ongoing Berojgari Hatao (remove unemployment) yatra till March 25.

He also released a toll free number for those who wish to be a part of his yatra.

Slamming the NDA government in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while addressing mediapersons in Patna, the RJD leader posed 18 questions before it.

“Why IT (Information Technology) companies and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) could not be created in the State in last 15 years regime of the present government,” asked Mr. Yadav.

Among the questions were: Why Food Processing Units could not be established in the State?; why Bihar could not provide suitable atmosphere to fishermen to increase fish production and why industry specific clusters are not being created?

“The government should also answer why dairy-related big industries are not being set up in the State?; why Bihar could not be developed as a tourist place despite huge potential in the sector?; why lakhs of vacant posts in government jobs are not being filled and why recruitments are not being transparent,” asked Mr. Yadav.

He further asked “why small scale industries are not being set up in the State in last 15 years?”.

Currently, Mr. Yadav is on Berojagari Yatra across the State and has been attacking Mr. Kumar’s government on several issues in every public meeting in the districts.

Meanwhile, the late night meeting of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mr. Kumar on Tuesday has fuelled speculation of a new political alliance. Mr. Manjhi met with his party — Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular — leaders at his residence on Wednesday to mull over his new strategy. However, party leaders said he met Mr. Kumar on Tuesday night to discuss some inaugurations in his constituency and issues related to his security.