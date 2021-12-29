COVID-19 rising after changing form, says Home Minister Shah; tells masses, administration to be alert

Gandhinagar

29 December 2021

He asked those in the 15-18 age group to get vaccinated at the earliest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic cannot be controlled until the masses become aware and follow the guidelines issued by the government.

He also appealed to those in the 15-18 age group to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest when their turn begins from January 3.

Addressing a gathering through video conferencing after dedicating and laying foundation stones for various developmental works worth around ₹50 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar, Mr. Shah also asked the administration to remain alert about the rising cases of coronavirus.

"Coronavirus is once again rising after changing form. This time, all of us, be it municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats or state governments, will have to remain alert," the Union Home Minister said.

He said the government is taking stock of the situation at various levels through regular meetings with officials from the local administration.

"But until the masses become aware and follow coronavirus guidelines issued by the state government, we will not be able to control its spread. Everybody will have to work together to defeat it. Those whose second dose is due must get it at the earliest," Mr. Shah said.

Vaccination is the only way to protect against coronavirus, Mr. Shah said, adding that the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured there is proper supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses.