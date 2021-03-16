COVID-19: Restrictions return in Maharashtra

Alok Deshpande

16 March 2021 00:15 IST

Bar on social, cultural, political gatherings

In what could be termed as the return of partial lockdown in the State in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra government announced that all cinema halls, hotels and restaurants will run on 50% capacity only.

According to new guidelines issued on Monday, entry in cinema halls, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed only to those wearing masks. Establishments have been asked to make adequate arrangement of santisiers and additional personnel to strictly enforce the rules. In case of violations, these will be closed down till further notification.

The guidelines bar all social, cultural, political and religious gathering. Not more than 50 people will be allowed at weddings and not more than 20 at funerals.

The government has also announced rules for home isolation under which information should be provided to local authorities along with that of medical practitioners under whose supervision the patient is being operated. While stamps on the patients hands are being made mandatory, a board needs to be fixed on the door with information on 14-day isolation. Family members are also being asked to restrict movements.

All offices except those related to health and other essential services will work at 50% capacity. Management trusts of all religious places are being asked to fixed maximum capacity per hour for devotees depending upon the availability of space for movements. They have also been asked to promote online reservation.