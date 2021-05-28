Covid-19 | Resources mobilised for children’s treatment in Rajasthan

JAIPUR:

28 May 2021 21:08 IST

The Rajasthan government is mobilising additional resources in children’s hospitals amid an apprehension that the next wave of COVID-19 pandemic could affect the youngsters. The paediatric infrastructure in the State will be strengthened to meet any emergency situation.

Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said here on Friday that the number of beds in neonatal and paediatric intensive care units would be increased and arrangements made for ventilators and oxygen supply. “Pregnant women and lactating mothers will be kept away from those detected with COVID-19 symptoms,” he said.

The Rajasthan chapter of the Association of Healthcare Providers has separately recommended that ventilators be equipped and modified with “paediatric mode” to face any eventuality during the pandemic. The association’s president Vikas Swarankar said the referral system from community health centres in rural areas to big hospitals should be strengthened to deal with infections among children.

