Covid-19 | Registration for Amarnath yatra suspended: Officials

22 April 2021 15:21 IST

“The situation is being constantly monitored.”

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), which organises the annual yatra in Kashmir, on Thursday announced to temporarily suspend the registration of pilgrims for the upcoming pilgrimage.

"In view of evolving COVID situation in the country and the need to take all necessary precautionary measures, registration for Shri Amarnath ji Yatra is being temporarily suspended. The situation is being constantly monitored and it would be reopened once the situation improves," a Board spokesman said.

The board had started registration of pilgrims online from April 15 for the Baltal and the Pahalgam routes, which leads to the Amarnath cave shrine. The 56-day yatra will start from June 28.

The annual pilgrimage was suspended in 2019 and 2020, first due to the Centre decision to end J&K's special constitutional position and later due to the pandemic.