COVID-19: recoveries cross 90%, suburban train services to resume in West Bengal

Kolkata

11 November 2020 00:13 IST

West Bengal on Tuesday reported a record 4,415 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the recoveries to 90.11%. The active cases in the State also dropped to 33,444.

The State also registered 3,891 new COVID-19 infections taking the total infections to 4,13,112. With 53 deaths the fatalities have touched 7,403. The State tested 44,117 samples in the past 24 hours. The total samples tested have increased to 50.03 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Railways will run 696 suburban trains in three divisions from Wednesday. The services in Kolkata and adjoining districts will start after more than seven months across Howrah, Sealdah and Kharagpur.

Eastern Railway will run 413 suburban trains in Sealdah division and 202 in Howrah division. The remaining 81 trains will be run by the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway. The Eastern Railway said in a press statement that the 615 suburban trains are about 84% of the total time tabled services which will resume during peak hours.

“For implementation of physical distancing, one seat in between passengers is cross marked (X). Passengers are urged to maintain the sitting discipline and avail alternate seats observing the indication on seats for implementation of physical distancing during the journey,” the press statement said.