COVID-19: Ram temple trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive

13 August 2020 13:07 IST

He is being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, says Mathura District Magistrate

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Mathura on Wednesday.

Confirming this, Sarvagya Ram Mishra, District Magistrate, Mathura, said the Mahant complained of fever and breathlessness following which doctors were called and a rapid antigen test was conducted which has come out to be positive. “Doctors who have checked on him have said he was stable. The fever has come down. However, on the directions of the CM, Mahantji is being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram,” Mr. Ram told reporters.

The Trust chief was in Mathura to participate in the Krishna Janamasthami celebrations. He was present with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

