COVID-19 | Put off local body polls, urge opposition parties in Odisha

10 January 2022 20:28 IST

BJD insists on holding polls with COVID protocols

Opposition political parties in Odisha on Monday sought postponement of local body elections by a few months given the rising COVID-19 cases and the issue of reservation of seats for Other Backward Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities remaining unresolved in Odisha.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), however, said the party wanted the polls to be held as per schedule and in accordance with COVID-19 precautions.

The State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi had convened a meeting of all political parties to elicit their views on holding the local body polls.

“The COVID-19 cases are alarmingly rising. Experts say the pandemic could reach the peak in the State in the month of March. The Naveen Patnaik Government always underlines that every life is important for the government. The State government is jeopardising lives of people by insisting on holding election as per schedule,” said Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP Chief Whip in Odisha State Assembly.

Mr. Majhi said the stalemate on reservation for OBC and tribal candidates was yet to end. “We suggested that SEC should delay the elections by two to three months.”

Similarly, Ganeswar Behera, senior Congress leader, “We urged the SEC to postpone till the pandemic eased. Representatives of all opposition political parties pointed out that OBC and ST population would be deprived of their privilege.”

However,pushing for elections, BJD’s Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik said, “The term of current panchayat bodies would come to an end in March. Voters have rights to exercise their constitutional rights. We don’t want the election should be delayed even for a minute. We offered to cooperate with the SEC in holding impartial election.”

After the deliberation, the SEC Mr. Padhi said, “a guideline will be issued in accordance with the guideline circulated of Election Commission of India for the upcoming State elections.”

The SEC met Governor Ganeshi Lal and apprised him about the preparedness for holding local body polls-2022.