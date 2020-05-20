Other States

COVID-19: Punjab ropes in private clinical establishments

Issues notification to hospitals with capacity of more than 50 beds

The Punjab government on Wednesday notified an Ordinance to bring private clinical establishments into the ambit of its fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

An official statement said the notification, under sub Section (3) of Section 1 of the Punjab Clinical Establishments (Registration & Regulation) Ordinance, 2020, brings all clinical establishments having capacity of more than 50 beds under the provisions of the ordinance. This is in line with the decision taken by the Council of Ministers at its meeting on April 10.

“The Ordinance would provide a mechanism for registration and regulation of clinical establishments in a professional manner, to ensure compliance of minimum standards of facilities and services, as well as transparency in the functioning of these establishments for fair and proper delivery of health services to the common man,” said the statement.

To implement the provisions, a State Council for Clinical Establishments will be set up under the chairmanship of the Administrative Secretary, Health with Director, Health as Member Secretary.

As per the Ordinance, the State Council for Clinical Establishments has been mandated to maintain the master register, besides sending monthly returns for updating the national register and representing Punjab in the national council, as required by the Central government or national council established under the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010.

