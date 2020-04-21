COVID-19 | Pune reports two more deaths, including wife of ex-Armyman

Two more deaths, including that of a wife of an ex-Army jawan, were reported from Pune district in the last 24 hours due to the COVID-19 outbreak, taking the district’s death toll to 52, authorities said on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old woman, a resident of Nigdi in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, died at the Military Hospital Cardio-Thoracic Centre (MH CTC) in Pune’s Wanowrie area.

According to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, the woman, who had a history of medical ailments, was admitted to the Command Hospital last week with kidney problems and tested positive for the novel coronavirus during treatment.

“The woman was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and renal disease. We are trying to ascertain how she may have contracted the virus, as the test sample results of her close contacts have returned negative,” Mr. Hardikar told The Hindu.

No fresh case was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad in the past 48 hours, he said.

In the second instance, a 57-year-old woman from the city’s Kondwa area, who was admitted on April 19 in Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital, passed away due to acute respiratory failure late on Monday afternoon. Her swab sample report, which came late on Monday night, tested positive for COVID-19.

“The woman, who was diabetic, passed away following Type 1 respiratory failure (low oxygen levels in the blood) with bilateral pneumonia (infection of both lungs) which led to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Her swab report which was awaited at the time of death returned positive for COVID-19 on Monday night,” said medical authorities at Sassoon.

Till date, a total 52 persons have succumbed to the virus, said authorities. This includes 49 from Pune city, one from Baramati in Pune Rural and two from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

539 under treatment

Apart from this figure, Pune district authorities said that as many as 539 people are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pune city while as many as 44 cases have been reported from the rural areas of Pune district, with a further 38 cases being currently treated in Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the total number of active positive cases in the district to 621.

Eightyfive persons, including 60 from Pune city, 19 from Pimpri-Chinchwad and six from the Pune Rural areas, have been discharged after full recovery.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 466 new positive cases and nine deaths as its cumulative tally rose to 4,666 cases, while its death toll now stands at 232. The majority of the cases were from Mumbai, Pune and areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Mumbai city).