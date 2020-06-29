COVID-19: Pune reports 138 fresh cases over 12-hour-span

Pune:

29 June 2020 13:00 IST

Spike continues in Aurangabad as well with more than 200 cases recorded

There seems to be no let-up in COVID-19 cases in Pune with the district recording 138 fresh ones over a 12-hour span on Monday as the case tally rose to 20,995.

The number of active cases stands at 7,865 with as many as 12,410 recoveries so far.

Pune district’s death toll currently stands at 720 with 27 fatalities reported till Sunday night.

The district, which has been reporting an average 130 cases in overnight surges, had witnessed an identical 12-hour spike of 138 cases on Friday last week.

Pune has been seeing average daily case surges of more than 650 in the last seven days.

On Sunday, Pune district reported its second highest single-day surge of 834 cases of which 525 were from Pune city alone, while the district recorded its highest single-day spike of 996 cases on Saturday.

Similarly, 823 cases were reported on June 20, a further 820 on June 23 and 725 on June 26.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department till Sunday night, there were 7,727 (excluding the overnight surge) active cases in various hospitals across the district of whom 6,072 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pune city, 1,139 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 516 in Pune’s rural areas.

As many as 364 of the active cases in the district are in a critical condition.

Despite the relentless surge in new cases in Pune city following the easing of lockdown regulations, civic body authorities maintained that the city’s case fatality rate (3.93%) was lesser that the State’s figure of 4.69%.

The city’s case doubling rate stands at 19.89 days — a marginal decrease from last week’s figure of 20.77 days.

Pune district health officer Bhagwan Pawar said that till Sunday, the samples of 1,31,441 persons had been tested in Pune district of which more than 1.08 lakh samples had returned negative. A total 9,544 persons were at present kept in quarantine facilities in the district.

Meanwhile, cases piled up in Aurangabad district in the State’s Marathwada region with reported a massive 202 new cases over a 12-hour span since Sunday as the total case tally breached the 5,000-mark to reach 5,239.

Of the total cases, 2,436 are active ones while 2,256 persons have recovered thus far.

With nine fatalities recorded on Sunday, Aurangabad’s death count has climbed to 247.

Of the 202 new cases reported in the overnight surge, authorities said that 114 of these were from Aurangabad city while the remaining 88 cases had emerged from the district’s rural areas.