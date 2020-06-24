COVID-19: Pune district reports nearly 200 new cases in massive overnight surge

Pune:

24 June 2020 12:49 IST

Aurangabad reports 125 new cases as well

Pune district reported more than 192 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest surge till now over a 12-hour span, taking the district’s case tally to 17,043, said authorities.

The total number of active cases has touched 6,138 and as many as 10,288 persons have been discharged thus far.

“A total 192 new cases have been reported since Tuesday evening. Sixty two of these were reported between 9 p.m. Tuesday and midnight, and a further 130 cases till today [Wednesday] morning,” said Pune District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar.

The district’s total death toll currently stands at 617 with 13 fatalities reported on Tuesday.

Since the past fortnight, the number of cases across the district has risen sharply, with an average 400 new cases being reported daily.

The rise in cases has reached a new high especially in the past few days. On Tuesday, Pune district had reported its second-highest case surge, recording a whopping 820 new cases. Earlier on Saturday, the district recorded 823 cases – the highest single-day surge till date.

On Sunday, 675 cases were reported while nearly 400 were recorded across the district on Monday.

Of the 820 cases reported on Tuesday, 469 were from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, 300 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 32 in the Pune rural region among others in the Pune Cantonment area.

Cases outside containment zones

More than 40% of the cases within Pune city are now emerging outside the nearly 75 ‘containment zones’.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department till Tuesday night, there were 5,946 (excluding Wednesday’s surge) active cases in various hospitals across the district. Of these, 4,652 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pune city, 930 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 364 in Pune’s rural areas.

As many as 327 of the active cases are in a critical condition.

Dr. Pawar said that till Tuesday, the samples of 1,14,048 persons had been tested in Pune district of which more than 94,000 had returned negative. A total of 8,584 persons were at present kept in quarantine facilities in the district.

More than 3,400 samples were tested on Tuesday in Pune city, said officials.

Meanwhile, Aurangabad district in the State’s Marathwada region, too, reported a big overnight surge of 125 new cases as the district’s total case tally reached 3,961. Of these, more than 1,600 are active cases while a total of 201 persons have succumbed to the virus so far.