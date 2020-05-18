COVID-19: Pune district reports more than 60 cases over 12-hour span; death toll exceeds 200

Students being screened before getting into the buses to go to Kolhapur, at Swargate in Pune on Sunday.

Aurangabad district breaches 1,000-case mark with 59 fresh cases

More than 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Pune district over a 12-hour span as its total tally — including deaths and recoveries — climbed to 4,083 cases with 206 fatalities thus far, authorities said on Monday.

“As many as 65 new cases were reported since Sunday night till today morning,” said Pune District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar.

Aurangabad district, emerging as a major virus hotbed in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, too witnessed a spurt of 59 new cases as the district’s total case tally surged to 1,021, according to officials. Aurangabad has reported 31 deaths till now.

Pune recorded consecutive single-day high spikes on Saturday as well as Sunday, reporting nearly 450 cases (220 cases each on these two days) over a 48-hour span and more than 20 deaths in this period.

Of the 4,083 total cases in Pune district, 1,863 are active positive cases while a total 2,014 persons across the district have been discharged thus far.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department till Sunday evening, there were a total 1,798 active cases still in various hospitals across the district of whom 153 were critical.

Of these 1,798 cases, 1,564 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pune city, 64 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and as many as 170 in Pune rural areas.

31,592 samples tested so far

Dr. Pawar said that till Sunday, the samples of a total 31,592 persons had been tested in Pune district of which 26,403 samples (more than 80%) had returned negative while 4,018 cases (total case tally till Sunday) had tested positive. A total 2,392 persons were at present kept in quarantine facilities in the district.

While the State Health Department, as per its medical bulletin issued late Sunday evening, had given the district’s death count at 197, the death toll, as per district administration data, had already climbed to 206 till 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Along with Pune’s fatality count, the total toll across Pune division (which also includes Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts) now stands at 236, with 26 deaths being reported from Solapur, two from Satara, and one each from Kolhapur and Sangli.

On Sunday, the State had reported its highest single-day surge yet with 2,347 new cases, as its total tally had breached the 33,000-mark to soar to 33,053 cases, while 63 new fatalities saw the death toll shoot up to 1,198.