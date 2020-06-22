COVID-19: Pune district reports more than 160 new cases in overnight surge

Pune:

22 June 2020 13:17 IST

Aurangabad district registers over 100 new cases as well

COVID-19 cases continued to pile up relentlessly across Pune district with more than 160 new cases being reported over a 12-hour span on Monday, taking the district’s total case tally to 15,842, said authorities.

“A total 163 new cases have been reported since Sunday evening. 75 of these were reported between 9 p.m. on Sunday and midnight, and a further 88 cases till today [Monday] morning,” said Pune District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar.

Of the total cases, 5,756 are active ones while as many as 9,496 persons have been discharged thus far.

The district’s death toll currently stands at 592 with eight fatalities reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, Pune district reported its highest case surge till date, recording a whopping 823 new cases. On Sunday, a similarly high surge of 675 new cases was witnessed.

Of these, 600 cases were reported within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits alone.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department till Sunday night, there were 5,591 (excluding Monday’s surge) active cases in various hospitals across the district of which 4,551 are being treated in hospitals in Pune city, 642 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and as many as 398 in Pune rural areas.

As many as 340 among these were in a critical condition, with nearly 60 of these cases reported in the past three days.

Cases continued to rise in Pimpri Chinchwad’s slum clusters as the PCMC’s total case tally surged to 1,768 while its death toll has risen to 53 thus far. At least 60 new cases were reported on Sunday.

Dr. Pawar said that till Sunday, the samples of a total 1,04,734 persons had been tested in Pune district of which more than 88,000 had returned negative. A total 6,689 persons were at present kept in quarantine facilities in the district.

Meanwhile, fresh cases continued to mount in Aurangabad district in the State's Marathwada region with 102 new cases being reported as the district’s total case tally reached 3,632.

Officials said of the total case tally, 1,605 were active while 1,840 persons had recovered and had been discharged. A total 187 persons have succumbed to the disease so far in Aurangabad, a major virus hotbed in Marathwada.