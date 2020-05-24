COVID-19 positive man erroneously discharged in Ahmedabad

In an embarrassing mix-up in Ahmedabad, a coronavirus-positive man was discharged on the basis of a negative report that actually belonged to another person with the same name, officials said on Saturday.

The authorities at civic-run Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital admitted the mistake and issued an apology on Saturday, adding that the human error was rectified soon with the wrongly discharged person being brought back and admitted in the facility within hours.

“On Thursday, the hospital received reports of samples of two patients with the same name within a gap of around five hours. The first report received around 2 p.m. was negative for coronavirus, based on which one of the duo was discharged,” the hospital said in a statement.

“However, the report of the sample of the second patient with the same name was received around 7 p.m. and it was coronavirus positive. It was only after the second report was received that it was realised the patient discharged in the afternoon had actually tested positive,” the hospital statement added.

On learning about the “human error”, the discharged patient was informed, and an ambulance was immediately rushed to bring him back to the hospital, it said. The medical team has been directed, in strong words by the hospital management, to take special precaution in such matters, the statement said.

It also said the hospital had so far treated 4,131 COVID-19 patients.

Till Saturday morning, Ahmedabad city reported 9,577 COVID-19 cases, including 638 deaths. The city has 5,190 active cases.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital is a super-speciality public hospital of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.