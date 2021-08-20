COVID-19 patient who went missing from hospital 3 months ago still not found

LUCKNOW

HC fumes at apathetic condition of Prayagraj hospital with non-functional CCTV

The Allahabad High Court has raised concern over the “apathetic condition” of a hospital in Prayagraj and the “gross negligence” of its doctors and staff in the disappearance of an elderly COVID-19 patient whose whereabouts are unknown ever since he was admitted there more than three months ago.

The court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that the patient was traced before the next date of hearing, August 27, and submit a report.

The family of Ram Lal Yadav, formerly a junior engineer in the Electricity Department in New Delhi, had filed a habeas corpus petition seeking his release from the custody of the T.B Sapru Hospital in Prayagraj, where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.

Missing since May 8 morning

He went missing from his bed since the morning of May 8, as per a report of the hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent.

The court said neither the Prayagraj district administration nor the police or the hospital appeared “to be serious about the missing of the person although more than three months have passed” since the missing report was registered.

A division bench of Justices Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Piyush Agrawal said it was as “a matter of serious concern that gross negligence” was prima facie

shown by the officers, doctors and staff of the hospital.

“The facts stated by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, in his personal affidavit also indicated the apathetic condition of the T.B. Sapru Hospital...where even CCTV cameras are non functional,” the court said in an order dated August 19.

‘Dereliction of duty’

Not only it was a case of dereliction of duty and gross negligence but also “indicates total carelessness in treatment, look-after and safety of COVID patients” at the hospital, the bench noted.

The DM Prayagraj, in a personal affidavit, informed the court that a fact-finding inquiry had been set up on August 18 under the City Magistrate Prayagraj to enquire into the matter and submit a report within a week.

The court also directed the government to immediately ensure that all infrastructure

facilities and security equipment, safety and security measures of high standards be installed with inbuilt provisions of its regular maintenance and periodical audit.