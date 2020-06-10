Other States

COVID-19 patient dies in Tripura

First COVID-19-related death in the State

Tripura recorded its first coronavirus death on Tuesday. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the deceased hailed from west Tripura.

The victim suffered cardiac arrest on May 1. He was tested COVID-19 positive after admission to hospital. The patient was also suffering from hypertension.

“Our doctors gave their best but failed to save his precious life”, the Chief Minister tweeted.

Earlier, a woman coronavirus patient committed suicide in the toilet attached to her ward at the GBP Hospital.

There has been a surge in number of infections in Tripura after special trains started arriving with stranded people from different parts of the country. The total number of cases touched 841.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 3:00:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/covid-19-patient-dies-in-tripura/article31791471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY