COVID-19 patient dies in Tripura

Tripura recorded its first coronavirus death on Tuesday. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the deceased hailed from west Tripura.
The victim suffered cardiac arrest on May 1. He was tested COVID-19 positive after admission to hospital. The patient was also suffering from hypertension.
“Our doctors gave their best but failed to save his precious life”, the Chief Minister tweeted.
Earlier, a woman coronavirus patient committed suicide in the toilet attached to her ward at the GBP Hospital.
There has been a surge in number of infections in Tripura after special trains started arriving with stranded people from different parts of the country. The total number of cases touched 841.
