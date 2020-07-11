COVID-19 | One of 5 antigen tests turning out positive in Guwahati, says Health Minister

GUWAHATI:

Defends ‘aggressive’ treatment saying 15 patients have shown signs of improvement.

One out of every five persons in Guwahati who underwent antigen tests is turning out to be coronavirus (COVID-19) positive, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

He said 1,304 of the 6,257 city residents tested so far have been found positive. The infection rate has translated into 21% compared to more than 30% before the ongoing 14-day lockdown from June 29.

The Minister vouched for the reliability of the antigen tests and said the disease was active in the city despite a drop in the infection rate. “We have conducted about 1 lakh tests in Guwahati, which is 10% of the city’s population of 10 lakh. This is a remarkable achievement.”

He said 36 of the 15,536 people who tested positive across Assam till July 10 have died. But the death rate may come down in view of the guideline of the Indian Council of Medical Research, he said.

“The guideline says COVID-19 has to be an underline cause of death. A board has been constituted to find out the cause of deaths, and accordingly the number may fall,” he said. Most of those who have been recorded as COVID-19 casualty had co-morbidities.

Possible extension

Mr. Sarma said the total lockdown in Guwahati, to end on July 12, could be extended by at least a week. “Several citizens’ groups had in a meeting on Friday suggested extension by another two weeks. But the Health department favours a week’s extension,” he said. A decision will be taken on Sunday. The Minister also defended the ‘aggressive’ treatment of patients.

“We have treated 35 people with Remdesivir while one got plasma and more than 100 were given steroid. Some 15 patients showed signs of improvement after the aggressive treatment.”

NDFB chief infected

At least 23 prisoners of the Guwahati Central Jail have tested positive, officials said. Among them are National Democratic Front of Boroland founder-chairman Ranjan Daimary and two leaders of a Manipur-based extremist group.

The jail has some 1,200 prisoners and a man caught for several cases of burglaries is believed to have been the source of infection. Among the affected are Dhaijya Konwar and Bitu Sonowal, leaders of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti and its student wing.