COVID-19: One more case detected in Odisha

Another COVID-19 case – a 58-year-old man who recently returned from neighbouring West Bengal – was on Friday detected in Balasore district, taking Odisha’s tally to 143.

Of the total cases reported so far, 101 were under treatment, while 41 had recovered and one had died, according to the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, the Health Department urged all those who had returned from West Bengal not to hide. “They must come forward for testing. They may seem healthy; yet could be infected and also spread infection,” it said.

Stating that testing was free, the Health Department advised the West Bengal returnees to contact the local Block Development Officer, Tahsildar and Sarpanch and remain isolated at home.

Only 15% of the positive cases in the State till date had some symptoms at the time of testing and the rest 85% had no symptoms, the Health Department pointed out.

The three districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur have reported 75 cases so far and most of these comprised those who had returned from the neighbouring State and their close contacts.

After 14 cases were reported in Jajpur district on Thursday, the State Surveillance Officer and State Rapid Response Team were sent to the district for strengthening the surveillance activities and containment measures. Two rapid response teams from AIIMS Bhubaneswar were also sent to Balasore and Bhadrak for similar work.

Stranded labourers

As regards Odia people stranded in other States, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a discussion with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday for facilitating the return of those stranded in Tamil Nadu due to COVID-19 lockdown. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took part in the video conference.

Mr. Patnaik thanked the Tamil Nadu government for taking good care of the Odia people and sought cooperation for their safe return. Mr. Palaniswami informed Mr. Patnaik that more than one lakh Odia people were in Tamil Nadu at present, with the majority of them in Tirupur district.

Requesting Mr. Pradhan to coordinate with the Centre, Mr. Patnaik said that his government will coordinate with the authorities over those willing to return and those wanting to stay back and resume work. R. Balakrishnan, chief advisor to the Chief Minister, will coordinate from the Odisha side, said Mr. Patnaik.

Mr. Patnaik had held discussions with his counterpart in Gujarat a few days ago, following which many Odia workers stranded in Surat and students stranded in Kota have started returning to Odisha.

The Odisha government has taken measures to ensure the well-being of guest workers stranded in the State. About 90,000 workers from other States were given shelter in 2,700 camps and being provided food, healthcare and psycho-social counselling.