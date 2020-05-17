COVID-19: Odisha’s positive cases increase by 91, two more deaths take toll to five

BHUBANESWAR

17 May 2020 11:40 IST

As many as 87 new positive cases were reported from quarantine centres. Four persons, including a sarpanch whose identity has not been revealed, tested positive elsewhere

Odisha’s COVID-19 positive cases jumped by 91, taking the State’s total count to 828 while the total number of fatalities reached five following reports of two more deaths on Sunday.

The two men who died in Ganjam district had returned from Surat. While one person was 38 the other was 45, said the State Health and Family Welfare Department here.

As many as 87 new positive cases were reported from quarantine centres. Four persons, including a sarpanch whose identity has not been revealed, tested positive elsewhere.

Advertising

Advertising

Sarpanchs have been delegated Collector’s power to manage quarantine centres in their respective panchayats and help admit all returnees into the temporary medical centres.

They were accorded frontline warrior status for their dedication in managing COVID-19 facilities and strengthening the fight against the pandemic at the grassroots.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced ₹50 lakh compassionate assistance for family members of any sarpanch dying of COVID-19.

Among the new cases, Bhadrak reported the highest of 28 while 17 tested positive in Balasore. Ganjam, which is leading the table, reported 15 new cases taking the district’s total to 292. Ganjam is followed by Jajpur with 121 cases and Balasore 119.

For the first time, the western Odisha district of Sambalpur reported a positive case. Cuttack on Sunday registered a sharp rise in its tally with 12 new cases.

As of now, Odisha has finished testing 91,223 samples. A majority of those who tested positive had a travel history to either Surat or Kolkata.

So far 1,33,245 Odias have returned by trains, buses and other vehicles. Upon their arrival, they are being sent to 15,043 temporary medical centres set up in 6,798 gram panchayats. In all these centres, total 6.66 lakh beds have been arranged to provide health services in rural areas.