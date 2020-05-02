COVID-19: Odisha to ramp up hospital bed capacity to 10,000

The Odisha government has decided to increase the bed strength of its COVID-19 hospitals to 10,000, including 1,000 intensive care facilities.

However, as per the Union government’s standard and fresh assessment by international agencies, the total bed requirement has been projected at about 42,636.

Of the 42,636 projected beds, 34,109 (80%) should have been in COVID-19 care centres and the balance 8,527 in COVID-19 hospitals.

The critical care facilities (Intensive Care Units) have been projected at 2,386 beds and oxygen-supported facilities at 6,141 beds. The bed projection is likely to go up with a gradual rise in the number of affected districts.

In view of the projection, the government has started making efforts to arrange oxygen cylinder support facilities with all 6,000 beds in 35 COVID-19 hospitals already created in the State.

A high-level meeting chaired by Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner, resolved to come up with an additional 4,000 beds in the districts that may see cases in future. Emphasis will be given to add beds with minimal additional investment and efforts.

The State government is now looking to create 34,000 beds in the COVID-19 care centres from among the Temporary Medical Camps (TMC) identified in urban areas. Authorities are considering converting student hostels in engineering and other colleges into COVID-19 care centres.

As of now, Odisha has reported 154 confirmed cases in 15 out of 30 districts, while half of the districts are still untouched by COVID-19 infection.

Sensing that creating additional beds will not serve the purpose, the health department has been directed to create an inventory of human resources to be required in these facilities.