COVID-19: Odisha registers 60% jump in daily cases, highest in three months

BHUBANESWAR

04 January 2022 13:18 IST

While 31 students of an institute tested positive, the office of the DCP was sealed after the detection of cases.

Odisha on Tuesday registered a 60% jump in daily COVID-19 cases by reporting 680 new ones compared to Monday’s 424.

While 31 students tested positive from the campus of the National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar, an autonomous institute under Department of Atomic Energy, the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, was sealed following the detection of COVID-19 positive cases.

Monday’s sudden rise in cases is the highest in almost three months as the State last reported over 600 cases on October 12. Khordha district, of which capital city of Bhubaneswar is a part, saw its COVID-19 graph shooting up from 151 to 263 in 24 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

Odisha’s caseload has increased to 10,56,660 while only 2,888 are recuperating at hospitals and homes. Most of the infected persons are asymptomatic. One person succumbed on Tuesday taking the death toll to 8,464.

While total active cases in Khordha went past the 1,000-mark to 1,153 — the first time in the past few months — the central Odisha district of Kandhamal did not have a single active case.

“As part of institute’s class reopening strategy, we were calling batch wise students for physical classes. A batch of second year students had entered the campus a few days ago. As per protocol, before they were accommodated in their respective hostels, they were kept in a separate hostel designated as quarantine facility. Students mingled among themselves resulting in 31 infections,” said NISER Registrar Abhay Nayak.

Mr. Nayak said, “the condition of student is stable. Doctors are taking care of students. Now, a stricter COVID-19 protocol has been put in place to prevent further spread.”

The Health and Family Welfare department sources said people infected by the Omicron variant were traced from 11 out of 30 district of the State.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the office of the DCP following the emergence of a few cases. The office would remain closed on January 4 and 5.

“No one will be allowed to move into from outside the premise of the DCP office during the period of sealing, except authorised personnel of the BMC,” said the corporation in a public notice.