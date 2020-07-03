COVID-19: Odisha records biggest single-day spike in cases

Odisha registered its biggest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 infections, with 561 reported on Friday. The State’s total went past 8,000 following the detection of 1,000 new cases in the first three days of July.

As many as 136 positive cases were reported as local, which indicates community transmission of the contagion.

Ganjam district continued to be the worst-affected in Odisha. As many as 283 cases were reported from the district, taking its tally to 1,850. It constitutes close to 25% of State’s total cases.

Ganjam is closely followed by Khordha and Cuttack districts with 894 cases and 702 respectively. Two more deaths were reported from Ganjam. Total COVID-19 deaths stood at 29 while eight deaths were due to other reasons, said Health and Family Welfare Department officials. After recovery of 5,502 persons, active cases stood at 2,567. The State government detected 251 positive cases on July 1 and 229 cases on July 2.

Another cause for concern is the rising COVID-19 cases in leading healthcare institutions of Odisha.

Fifty-five persons, including 18 cancer patients, were found infected in Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), Cuttack on Thursday. The government-run institute is the premier cancer facility in eastern region. The AHRCC had previously reported 15 positive cases on different days. The detection of 55 positive cases forced the administration to shut its out-patient department on Friday.

Similarly, the SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack – Odisha’s foremost State-run institute – reported 11 positive cases on Thursday. Massive contact tracing is currently under way to minimise community spread.

Similarly, a portion of Indira Gandhi Hospital, Rourkela has been declared as containment zone following the death of a person. Six doctors and nurses have been asked to undergo quarantine immediately.

There is a long list of hospitals where COVID-19 infection has already been reported. They include AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, MKCG Medical College Hospital, Berhampur, City Hospital, Cuttack and Narla Community Health Centre in Kalahandi district.

Besides, a private hospital in Bhubaneswar’s Mancheswar area had already been sealed following detection of more than 40 positive cases from the hospital premises. Subsequently, the State government came up with guidelines on duty allocation for hospital staff.