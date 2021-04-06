COVID-19 | Odisha district for food packets for guests at weddings

State registers more than 500 cases for the first time after a few months.

As Odisha registered more than 500 cases for the first time after a few months, the Ganjam district administration came up with a novel solution to solve crowding at wedding ceremonies.

The administration restricted the guests to 100 and asked hosts to give them food packets so that they could have their food in their respective homes.

“As the COVID-19 cases rise sharply, we don’t want people to gather for food at weddings. The food packets would solve the purpose as people will not have to stay in queue in close proximity for food,” said district Collector Vijay Amrita Kulange.

The State on Monday posted 573 cases compared 471 on Sunday. While 96 persons tested positive in Khordha district, Sundargarh followed with 80. Other western districts such as Nuapada and Bargarh reported 60 and 43 cases respectively.

Of the reported cases in the resurgence of the pandemic since March fourth week, 40% were reported from the western districts bordering to Chhattisgarh.

Director, public health, Niranjan Mishra, said the movement of people from high risk States was being closely monitored apart from intensifying local testing and containment measures.