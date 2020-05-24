COVID-19: Odisha changes quarantine policy due to ‘unannounced’ return of people

BHUBANESWAR

24 May 2020 15:19 IST

Special Relief Commissioner says State may face a problem in providing systematic and controlled quarantine

Panicking over an ‘uninformed and unannounced’ return of a large number of people to Odisha, the State government on Sunday changed its COVID-19 quarantine policy.

From now on, people returning to villages in Odisha will have to undergo 14 days of institutional quarantine, including seven days of home isolation, instead of the earlier 28 days of mandatory quarantine. Those returning to cities will have to undergo 14 days of quarantine at home.

“Due to lockdowns, people stuck outside were coming back to the State in pre-approved transport system such as train and flight. They were being sent to their villages in a controlled manner after checking at border check-posts, train stations and airport. The government used to obtain advance information about people. Subsequently, quarantine facilities were being provided,” said Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, here.

Advertising

Advertising

But, the Central government effected changes in the standard regulation of people’s return by running regular special trains.

The Centre also proposed to throw air travel open from Monday and resume general train service in the coming weeks.

“There is huge possibility of people entering Odisha without prior information. From now on, we may face a problem in providing systematic and controlled quarantine. So people are requested to inform the government of anyone returning home without information,” he urged.

Mr. Jena elaborated further, “earlier, Shramik Special trains were being sent to our State after obtaining our consent. The Indian Railways used to give detail information about people travelling by special trains. Subsequently, we used to make elaborate plans for taking people from train to quarantine centres. Now, the system is done away with. Now, special trains can travel to Odisha without prior consent of the receiving State.”

“It is observed that a large number of trains are coming to State unannounced. It will not be easy to provide them quarantine facility,” he said.

On Saturday night, 12 Shramik Special trains started their journey from Telangana to Odisha. The Telangana government has not intimated Odisha about the trains. According to the Indian Railways, about 20,000 people would arrive in Odisha. This has caught the State government unawares.

The train fare of those returning to the State without prior information may not be reimbursed, he warned.

‘Cases not a matter of concern’

“Although there has been increase in number of COVID-19 positive cases, it is not a matter of concern. The situation is under control. It is possible because we have been efficiently able to quarantine people returning from outside,” said Mr. Jena adding that no community spread had taken place in the State.

Every person coming back to Odisha’s urban areas will have to compulsorily stay in home for 14 days. If the returnee does not have proper quarantine facility at home, he or she would have to undergo institutional or paid quarantine for the duration as directed by the local authorities.

The Odisha government eased lockdown restrictions by allowing intra-State movement of buses, trains, two-wheelers, private vehicles, official vehicles, taxis (including cabs by aggregators). Besides, four-wheelers and autorickshaws are allowed with up to two passengers apart from the driver.

All passengers travelling across the State by any mode of transport will have to compulsorily wear face masks and persons with visible symptoms will not be permitted to travel.