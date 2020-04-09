COVID-19 | NSA invoked against four for attacking policeman in Indore

The Indore police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against four persons who allegedly attacked a policeman while he was on a lockdown enforcement duty on Tuesday.

“We have arrested six of the accused and the law has been invoked against four,” said Vivek Sharma, Inspector General of Police, Indore Zone.

Also read: Coronavirus | Indore doctor dies, toll goes up to 22 in city

The constable had told the accused, who were in a vehicle, that they cannot pass through Chandan Nagar in view of the lockdown on Tuesday, but they got out and started throwing stones at him, said Mr. Sharma. “As he was alone at that point, he had to flee and call for reinforcements, which arrived immediately and arrested them,” he added.

Police sent Javeed Khan (25), Saleem Khan (50), Imran Khan (24) and Sameer Anwar (22) to Jabalpur and Satna jails.

Also read: COVID-19| Fatality rate in Indore surpasses that of New Delhi, Mumbai

Last week, the city’s police had invoked the Act against four persons for instigating residents of a locality to pelt two doctors who were tracing contacts of a patient suffering from COVID-19 with stones.