COVID-19 norms go for a toss at BJP MLA’s wedding in Maharashtra’s Pune

Ram Satpute, a first term MLA from Malshiras Assembly constituency in Solapur district got married in Erandwane area of Pune on December 20.

Social-distancing norms were flouted at a BJP MLA’s wedding in Pune, with hundreds of people attending it and many of them, including senior party leaders, not bothering to wear masks.

Viral videos of the wedding showed State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intearcting with people at close quarters without wearing masks.

The videos show that no social-distancing norm was followed at the wedding. Maharashtra government’s unlock guidelines stipulate that up to 50 people can attend a marriage ceremony, but hundreds were seen at the ceremony, many of them without masks.

Police inspector Sanjivan Jagdale of Alankar police station, under whose jurisdiction the marriage venue falls, said there was “no big crowd at a time as the attendees kept coming and going after blessing the couple.” No police complaint has been filed in this matter so far, the police inspector said.