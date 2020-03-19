COVID-19 | No need to panic, HCL assures staff after one employee tested positive

Ghaziabad:

19 March 2020 13:48 IST

The patient, who had travelled to Indonesia, was already under self-isolation and was being watched.

After one of its employees in Noida was tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, IT major HCL Technologies has assured its employees about their safety.

The employee was in self-isolation on the advice of doctors, the company said in a circular.

“We understand this will worry you, but we can assure you that we have completed necessary checks and procedures that follow such an incident,” the circular said. This included sanitisation of premises and contact tracing.

Advertising

Advertising

Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar, told The Hindu that it was not a new case. “The patient is a resident of Sector 41 and has a travel history to Indonesia. There is no need to panic as he was already under self-isolation and was being watched. The company can take precautionary measures on the basis of guidelines issued by the district administration,” he said.

The IT company has invoked a COVID-19 contingency plan which includes remote working and working from home