Covid-19 | No congregations in Valley mosques, shrines on Ramadan’s last Friday

The move comes in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases and ongoing lockdown.

No religious congregations were held in Kashmir at any popular shrines or mosques on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the wake of the surge in corona virus cases and the ongoing lockdown.

A spokesman of the Anjuman Auqaf, which organises prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, said it had cancelled the prayers on Jumat-ul-vida.

“People are asked to spend these holy occasions, especially the last 10 days of Ramadan, at their homes by holding special prayers and pray to the Almighty Allah to grant us complete refuge from the deadly virus,” the spokesman said.

People were requested “to religiously follow the COVID-19 standard operating procedures and guidelines. “The priority must be to save lives and prevent the virus from spreading. The best way to do that right now is to stay indoors. People should also get vaccinated,” he added.

Other shrines, which included the Hazratbal shrine, the Shah Hamdan shrine, the Dastigheer Sahib shrine, also did not organise any congregational prayers.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings to people on the occasion.

“Such auspicious occasions provide an opportunity to offer special prayers and seek the blessings of the Almighty. I hope that the occasion would further instil the spirit of brotherhood and compassion among the people of all sects to create a harmonious and inclusive society,” he said.