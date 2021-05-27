COVID-19: Newborn baby tests positive in Varanasi but mother is negative

Banaras Hindu University Registrar Neeraj Tripathi confirmed that the baby tested positive but the hospital medical superintendent did not respond to phone calls.

The family of a newborn girl in Varanasi is bewildered after the baby tested positive for COVID-19 soon after birth though her mother had tested negative before the delivery.

The 26-year-old woman is admitted in the S.S. Hospital in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi.

Anil Prajapati, 32, a businessman, said his pregnant wife Supriya was admitted to the hospital on May 24. She was tested the same day through the RT-PCR which showed a negative COVID-19 result, as per her report.

On May 25, Ms. Supriya gave birth to a baby girl. “The baby's sample was taken from the operation theatre even before the child was given to us,” Mr. Prajapati told The Hindu.

As per the RT-PCR result of the baby, she was shown positive on May 26, a day after her sample was collected.

Mr. Prajapati is confused and left wondering how the baby tested positive while his wife was negative. “It’s strange. I did feel some anxiety. We can’t understand if the test reports are faulty,” he said.

The medical superintendent of the hospital did not respond to phone calls.

BHU Registrar Neeraj Tripathi, however, confirmed that the baby had tested positive. The mother and baby are both in the labour room, he said on Wednesday evening.

“The baby's report is COVID-19 positive. They are together as of now and will be separated soon,” he said.

Mr. Tripathi said he spoke to the medical superintendent of the hospital and was informed that the woman and her baby were “both fine”.