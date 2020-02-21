COVID-19: Nagaland church council to hold prayers on Sunday for China, other affected countries

GUWAHATI

21 February 2020 18:35 IST

Churches asked to include prayers for the Chinese authorities to have “God’s wisdom as they try to contain the outbreak”

The Nagaland Baptist Churches Council (NBCC) has organised a special prayer on February 23 for China which is affected by the COVID-19.

The virus has claimed more than 2,200 lives in central China’s Hubei province, specifically principal city Wuhan since its outbreak in December 2019. The country has confirmed more than 75,400 cases so far.

In a statement on Thursday, the NBCC headquarters in the State capital Kohima appealed to all churches in Nagaland to hold a special Sunday prayer for China and other countries affected by the COVID-19 for early relief.

“Pray for all those whose loved ones have died due to coronavirus that they may be comforted and that many of those suffering, in China as well as in other countries, may find a path to recovery as soon as possible,” the NBCC said.

It also asked the churches to include prayers for the Chinese authorities to have “God’s wisdom as they try to contain the outbreak”.

Second initiative

This is the second “spiritual initiative” from the Naga-inhabited areas in the northeast.

On February 15, Nagas of Manipur sang a special song for lifting spirits in China. The occasion was Lui Ngai Ni, the annual seed-sowing festival of the Tangkhuls, Nagas who are primarily based in the hills of Manipur.

The song ‘China be strong, stay strong Wuhan’, alluding to the fear and despair on the empty streets of Wuhan, was composed and sung by Manipur’s popular folk musician Guru Rewben Mashangva. The song was a mix of Mandarin, Tangkhul and Nagamese tongues.