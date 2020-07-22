COVID-19: M.P. Health Minister warns of action against norms violation as cases surge among legislators

Madhya Pradesh Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prabhuram Choudhary has warned of “strict action” against those violating social distancing norms and organising huge public gatherings, in view of several legislators contracting COVID-19.

“The way forward to organise political rallies is through videoconferences,” Dr. Choudhary told The Hindu. “However, we have decided to take strict action against those organising gatherings inviting a huge number of people.” At least four legislators in the State, three from the BJP and one from the Congress, have tested positive for the illness. Another Congress leader, who had recently switched over from the BJP, had been infected.

Stating that political leaders, including his colleagues in the BJP, observed social distancing norms and had their faces covered during gatherings that were small, he said, “Still there may be contact in some form during travelling especially.”

For instance, added Dr. Choudhary, he dissuaded his supporters from holding events to welcome him after being appointed Minister or organising his birthday celebrations on July 15. The former Congress MLA, Minister in the previous Kamal Nath government too, is among the 19 party legislators who support former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who resigned in March, bringing down the Congress government.

Cases in Gwalior-Chambal region

After Indore and Bhopal saw a spurt in cases initially, the illness is now creeping northward to the Gwalior-Chambal region. “Morena district is at the inter-State border, an entry point for travellers. So, there was contact. And marriage gatherings and functions have hastened the spread,” said Dr. Choudhary.

In an attempt to mitigate the virus’ spread, the government planned to set up at least 10 ICU beds in every district, 20 in a division, he said. “Our effort is to break the chain of infection. The State’s testing capacity surged to 20,000 from around 100 initially.”

The former MLA from Sanchi in Raisen district assumed charge on July 12, by when lockdown restrictions were being eased. “The lockdown curtailed movement which helped contain the spread. With its easing, migrant workers and students returned from other parts. They met families, interacted with them, thus constituting a chain. After a long period, offices and shops opened, therefore the cases in Madhya Pradesh have spiked recently,” explained Dr. Choudhary.

Total lockdown

The State would observe a total lockdown on two consecutive days, one Sunday and the other decided by district crisis committees. The night curfew would come into force at 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. earlier, he said. “We have again asked private and government institutions to keep the working strength to 30-50% of the overall one,” he said.

Pointing to persisting challenges in combating the infection, he said more awareness was needed and those with even mild symptoms needed to step forward.

Asked if the Central and the State governments had failed at spreading awareness, he said, “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not declared the lockdown this early, in a timely fashion, the situation wouldn’t have been in control even this much. Despite the country’s huge population, the lockdown which has lasted long has helped control the situation.”

In addition, Dr. Choudhary felt the previous government, of which he was a part, could have done better in acting early. “If Mr. Nath wanted, he could have made arrangements early on. Probably, the situation wouldn’t have reached here then,” he charged.