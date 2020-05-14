COVID-19: More than 100 new cases reported across Pune, Aurangabad districts

New COVID-19 positive cases continued to pile up across Maharashtra with more than 100 new ones being reported from Pune and Aurangabad districts on Thursday.

At least 52 new cases were reported since Wednesday evening in Pune to take the district’s total — including deaths and recoveries — to 3,284, while 55 new cases in Aurangabad had taken district’s cumulative case tally to 743, said authorities.

“As many as 15 new cases were reported since 9 p.m. on Wednesday till midnight, and a further 37 cases post-midnight till today morning,” said Pune District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar.

Pune had reported as many as seven deaths on Wednesday, taking the district’s toll to 175 till date. Along with Pune’s total fatalities, the toll in Pune division — which includes the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur along with Pune — has risen to 198, with Solapur reporting 19 deaths, Satara district two, and Kolhapur and Sangli each one death thus far.

175 discharged

However, the rise in cases in Pune has been offset by a corresponding increase in recoveries, said authorities with as many as 175 patients being discharged on Wednesday. Till Wednesday, a total 1,533 persons in the district had been discharged.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department till Wednesday evening, there were 1,524 active cases in various hospitals across the district and 123 of these were in a critical condition.

Of these 1,524 active cases, 1,292 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pune city, 55 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and as many as 177 in Pune rural areas.

26,769 samples tested

Dr. Pawar said that till Wednesday, the samples of a total 26,769 persons had been tested in Pune district of which 22,521 samples had returned negative. A total 2,554 persons were at present kept in quarantine facilities in the district.

In Pune division, Solapur district has witnessed steadily mounting cases with the district’s tally crossing the 300-mark on Wednesday. Satara has recorded a total 123 cases till date, including one from the tourist hill station of Mahabaleshwar, while Sangli and Kolhapur have reported a total 41 and 21 positive cases respectively.

On Wednesday, the State reported a massive surge of 1,495 new cases, taking the cumulative tally to 25,922, while a record single-day high of 54 new fatalities took the State’s total toll to 975.