COVID-19: More recoveries in Maharashtra take active cases below 1.30 lakh

Recoveries continued to exceed cases with Maharashtra reporting 6,738 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as opposed to 8,430 recoveries, taking the State’s total case tally to 16,60,766 while its number of active cases dipped further to 1,29,746.

With 91 deaths, the death toll has reached 43,554.

The cumulative recoveries have risen to 14,86,926 with the recovery rate rising further to 89.53%.

“Of a total 87,68,879 laboratory samples tested thus far, 16,60,766 (18.94%) have returned positive with 68,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate in Maharashtra currently stood at 2.62%.

Pune district reported only 787 cases to take its total case tally to 3,31,592 while seven deaths saw its total death toll climb to 6,636. As per the Pune district administration, the district’s recovery rate is currently 93.53% with the number of active cases currently at just over 13,000.

Mumbai reported 1,354 cases to take its total case tally to 2,54,240 of whom 19,357 are active. The city’s death toll rose to 10,196 with 31 fatalities Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 350 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,00,842 of whom 4,902 are active. Ten deaths took the fatalities to 2,712.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported not a single death with its cumulative death toll standing at 1,399. As many as 269 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 46,927 of whom 4,764 are active.

Sangli reported more than 200 cases and two deaths on Wednseday as the district’s total case tally rose to 46,429 of whom 2,977 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,519.

In its lowest surge in months, Kolhapur recorded just 72 new cases as its case tally reached 47,038 of whom 1,295 are active. With three deaths, the total toll is 1,606.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 385 cases as its total case tally reached 93,099 of whom only 5,219 are active. With six fatalities on Wednesday, the district’s total death toll reached 1,536.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 130 new cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 53,347 of whom only 2,113 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,344.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane reported 350 cases as its total case tally crossed the 80,000-mark. Just one death was recorded, which saw its fatality count rise to 2,029.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total 25,28,544 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 12,988 in institutional quarantine facilities.