COVID-19 | Mizoram man who returned from Netherlands is second positive case in Northeast

A 50-year-old man from Mizoram who returned from the Netherlands on March 16 has tested positive for COVID-19, State’s Health Minister R. Lalthangliana said on Wednesday.

His is the second case in the Northeast comprising eight States.

The first was that of a 23-year-old biomedicine student who had returned to her hometown Imphal, Manipur’s capital, from the U.K. on March 21.

The patient along with his wife and two children, who accompanied him on his trip to Europe, have been kept at an isolation ward in Mizoram capital Aizawl’s Zoram Medical College.

“His sample was tested at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Assam, which confirmed it as positive,” Dr. Lalthangliana told newspersons in Aizawl.

He appealed to people in Mizoram to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movement during the 21-day lockdown announced by the Centre.

On March 20, Mizoram’s Health Department said at least 156 people, who had returned from abroad, were put under home quarantine as a precautionary measure although they did not have symptoms of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Manipur had reported the northeast’s first COVID-19 positive case. Her sample was tested at Imphal’s Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.

The woman was studying in Bristol University, Manipur’s Health Director K. Rajo Singh had said.