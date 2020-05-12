COVID-19: Migrant workers from West Bengal, Bihar protest in Jaipur

Migrant workers belonging to West Bengal and Bihar staged a protest on a road in Shastri Nagar area here on Monday demanding transport facility for travel to their native places and the supply of adequate rations during the COVID-19 lockdown. They tried to march towards the District Collectorate to raise their demands.

The labourers, staying in rented accommodations, said they had got themselves registered for the homeward journey, but there was no information on when they would be sent. While they had no work, food or money, their landlords were demanding rent.

The workers flouted social distancing norms as they gathered on the road and raised slogans. They were seen without covering their faces with masks. The police first appealed to them to go back to their homes and later used mild force to disperse them.

A senior police officer, who reached the spot, assured the migrants that their grievances would be conveyed to the administration and arrangements made for supply of sufficient ration and essential items to them.