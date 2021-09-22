COVID-19: Manipur relaxes lockdown till Oct. 21 as situation improves

IMPHAL:

The ongoing lockdown to fight COVID-19 in Manipur had been relaxed for one month ending on October 21, an official notification said on Wednesday. The step was taken in view of the improvement in the situation in the State. However, the night curfew would remain in force from 8.30 p.m. till 4 a.m.

The government notification says that the three women’s markets within the Imphal city and two major markets, Paona and Thangal, will be allowed to open two days in a week on rotation basis. Besides, other markets and shops elsewhere in the State will be allowed to open likewise. But the district administrations will strictly enforce the Standard Operating Procedures. Banks and post offices will function during usual working hours. Restaurants and other hotels can open within the permitted hours.

Public transporters can operate with 50% of the seat capacity. There have been demands to allow the buses and other public transporters to ply since they have not been earning anything all these months.

The official order says that restrictions on community lunches, mass gathering in functions such as weddings, funerals etc. will continue, with only 20 persons being allowed to be present.

Meanwhile, police sources said that a considerable number vehicle users were being pulled up everyday for violating curfew and COVID-19 restrictions. So far, police personnel had collected over ₹3 crore from the valley districts.